First ‘Taste of Cooksville’ promises to be an awesome food fest

The first-ever Taste of Cooksville takes place on Sunday, September 22. About 25 vendors have signed up and will be bringing a $5 signature dish for visitors making it one of the most affordable food festivals ever.

Mississauga Councillor Dipika Damerla will mark the festival’s inauguration with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 pm in the main presentation area located on the corner of Jaguar and Dundas.

Motorists are reminded that Dundas Street, between Hurontario Street and Camilla Road, will be closed down to vehicular traffic between 11 am and 4 pm. The area will be transformed into a pedestrian-friendly, lively and vibrant “town square”, bringing to the forefront the numerous eateries that are tucked away in the nooks and corners of Dundas and Hurontario Streets.

Free parking will be available Cooksville GO Station, TLK Secondary School and numerous plazas. There will also be a free bike valet service available for cyclists at the event.

From Mexican to Korean, European to Asian, Vietnamese to Pakistani and Indian cuisine, the festival will feature many different restaurants from the area. There will be fun and entertainment for visitors of all ages with busker-style performances by local musicians, a Skateboard Park, an inflatable and a face painting/henna artistry booth. -CINEWS