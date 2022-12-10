Funded by American billionaire Stephen Schwarzman, ‘Schwarzman Scholars’ is one of the few top scholarships in the world, for which thousands of candidates from all over the world submit applications every year.

This scholarship was started in 1902 by Stephen Schwarzman, inspired by the Rhodes Scholarship, a scholarship to promote world understanding and peace.

For Schwarzman Scholars-2022, a young girl has been selected for the first time from the Jammu province of Jammu and Kashmir. Twenty-year-old Pallavi Sarin is the founder of the digital media organisation ‘The Straight Line’ and is currently working as a correspondent from Jammu with a national news organisation.

This year, five candidates from India have been selected for Schwarzman Scholars-2022, of which three are of Indian origin but live abroad. Only three per cent of the ‘Schwarzman Scholars’ are selected after intense competition.

After the Schwarzman Scholars-2022 scholarship, they will have the opportunity to do a one-year Master’s degree in ‘Global Affairs’ at Tsinghua University in Beijing, China. Their living, accommodation and food will all be under the ‘Schwarzman Scholarship’.

Three hundred candidates applied for this scholarship, of which 151 from 36 countries and 121 universities were selected from all over the world.

Stephen A. Schwarzman, Founding Trustee of ‘Schwarzman Scholars’, said, “As the geopolitical landscape becomes more complex every day, I look forward to this year’s selected scholars and their ability to thoughtfully engage with global issues and drive change. We are confident that this inspiring group of young leaders will make the most of this unique opportunity.”

Scholars are selected through a rigorous application process that recognises their leadership potential, intelligence and strength of character. More than 400 candidates from 60 countries were invited to interview with a panel of CEOs, government officials, university presidents, journalists and non-profit executives.

