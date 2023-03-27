HEALTHSCI-TECH

First wearable health sensor developed for monitoring muscle atrophy

NewsWire
0
0

US researchers have fabricated the first wearable sensor designed to detect and monitor muscle atrophy, faced particularly by astronauts.

A condition involving the loss of skeletal muscle mass and strength, muscle atrophy can happen for a variety of reasons, but is typically a side-effect of degenerative disease, ageing or muscle disuse.

While physicians currently rely on MRI to assess whether a patient’s muscle size and volume have deteriorated, frequent testing can be time-consuming and costly. However, the new study published in the journal ‘IEEE Transactions on Biomedical Engineering’ suggests that an electromagnetic sensor made out of conductive ‘e-threads’ could be used as an alternative to frequent monitoring using MRI.

The team at The Ohio State University fabricated 3D-printed limb moulds and filled them with ground beef to simulate the calf tissue of an average-sized human subject. Their findings showed that they were able to demonstrate the sensor, resembling a blood pressure cuff, could measure small-scale volume changes in overall limb size, and monitor muscle loss of up to 51 per cent.

Astronauts on short spaceflights can experience up to a 20 per cent loss in muscle mass and bone density.

“Our sensor is something that an astronaut on a long mission or a patient at home could use to keep track of their health without the help of a medical professional,” said lead author of the study, Allyanna Rice, a graduate fellow in electrical and computer engineering at The Ohio State University.

“Ideally, our proposed sensor could be used by healthcare providers to more personally implement treatment plans for patients and to create less of a burden on the patient themselves,” Rice said.

The team designed the device to work by employing two coils, one that transmits and one that receives, as well as a conductor made out of e-threads that run along the fabric in a distinct zig-zag pattern.

Though the wearable is still years away from implementation, the study notes that the next major leap would most likely be to connect the device to a mobile app, one that could be used to record and deliver health information directly to healthcare providers.

And to improve life for future patients both on Earth and in space, Rice is looking forward to combining the sensor with other kinds of devices for detecting and monitoring health issues, such as a tool for detecting bone loss.

20230327-210202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No plausible reason for long Covid to be less with Omicron:...

    52% say Covid variant-induced strong 2nd wave likely in India

    K’taka woman wins Covid battle after spending 104 days on ventilator

    US sees meningococcal disease outbreak in gay, bisexual men: CDC