INDIALIFESTYLE

#FirstInFashion Festival

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANSlife) Although the year may be coming to a close, the time to dress stylishly is everything but! In collaboration with LBB, Nykaa Fashion, the nation’s top source for the trendiest and most up-to-date lifestyle curations, presented the first iteration of the First in Fashion Festival, an exquisitely designed shopping event.

Consider high fashion, the newest trends, global names, and unmistakable glam that will undoubtedly catch your attention! On December 10 the stunning 1AQ farms in Mehrauli, featured the day-long First in Fashion Festival featuring the best and most stylish businesses together under one roof for fashion-conscious shoppers.

Hand-selected by the discerning tastemakers at LBB and Nykaa Fashion, the event offered a variety of insta-first, worldwide, and influencer-favourite companies across clothes, footwear, home decor, accessories, and F&B. This shopping experience was an ideal way to explore and savour over 50 labels carefully chosen to enrich your wardrobe.

When it comes to enjoyable shopping opportunities, First In Fashion Festival provided attendees with everything they need, from comforting drinks to satiating bites, experiences like DIY fragrance making and floral arrangements, fun experiential zones by associate sponsors like Titan and Co-Earth by Colorbar, and additional touch points by VEGA and Senco, to name a few.

Speaking about the festival, Nykaa Fashion spokesperson said, “When it comes to distinct fashion experiences, the Nykaa Fashion shoppers know they can expect the most stylish, coveted and differentiated offerings on our platform. With the First in Fashion Festival, we extended this much-loved experience by consumers, to the physical realm. Our partners at LBB share our passion for curating the choicest brands and hidden gems to appeal to every fashion lover.”

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221211-152203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Controversy erupts over Mahua Moitra entering counting centre

    Sanjay Dutt’s fitness trainer Sunil Sharma to make acting debut with...

    STF arrests 2005 Jehanabad jail break accused Guddu Sharma

    Srinagar areas with smart meters installed to get 24/7 supply: LG