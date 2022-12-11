New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANSlife) Although the year may be coming to a close, the time to dress stylishly is everything but! In collaboration with LBB, Nykaa Fashion, the nation’s top source for the trendiest and most up-to-date lifestyle curations, presented the first iteration of the First in Fashion Festival, an exquisitely designed shopping event.

Consider high fashion, the newest trends, global names, and unmistakable glam that will undoubtedly catch your attention! On December 10 the stunning 1AQ farms in Mehrauli, featured the day-long First in Fashion Festival featuring the best and most stylish businesses together under one roof for fashion-conscious shoppers.

Hand-selected by the discerning tastemakers at LBB and Nykaa Fashion, the event offered a variety of insta-first, worldwide, and influencer-favourite companies across clothes, footwear, home decor, accessories, and F&B. This shopping experience was an ideal way to explore and savour over 50 labels carefully chosen to enrich your wardrobe.

When it comes to enjoyable shopping opportunities, First In Fashion Festival provided attendees with everything they need, from comforting drinks to satiating bites, experiences like DIY fragrance making and floral arrangements, fun experiential zones by associate sponsors like Titan and Co-Earth by Colorbar, and additional touch points by VEGA and Senco, to name a few.

Speaking about the festival, Nykaa Fashion spokesperson said, “When it comes to distinct fashion experiences, the Nykaa Fashion shoppers know they can expect the most stylish, coveted and differentiated offerings on our platform. With the First in Fashion Festival, we extended this much-loved experience by consumers, to the physical realm. Our partners at LBB share our passion for curating the choicest brands and hidden gems to appeal to every fashion lover.”

