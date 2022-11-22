Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan on Monday said that the fisheries sector in Goa has improved substantially as almost 25 per cent production has increased in the coastal state in the last two years.

Murugan was speaking during ‘World Fisheries Day’ here. Goa Fisheries Minister Nilkhant Halarnkar was also present.

“Goa is known for tourism as well as fisheries. The fisheries sector in Goa has improved substantially as almost 25 per cent production has increased here in the last two years,” he said.

“Fisheries sector is marching ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, there was no ministry for fisheries, but PM Modi has created a separate Ministry for the fisheries sector and since then, in a short span of time, the potential of the sector has been realised,” he said.

He said that for the development of the fishermen and fishing sector, the government has introduced various schemes and policies.

He added that the government is focusing on empowering fisherwomen and promoting entrepreneurship.

Nilkhant Halarnkar said that over the years, the state government as well as the Central government through its various schemes are trying their level best to reach out to every fisherman in the state.

He said people need to come forward to avail the benefits of schemes implemented by the state and Central Government for the betterment of people involved in the fishing sector.

