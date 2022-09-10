While the fisheries growth rate in the last two years showed a growth of 14.3 per cent from 2019-20 to 2021-22, fish production reached an all-time high of 141.64 lakh tonnes during 2019-20 to 161.87 lakh tonnes during 2021-22.

Similarly in exports, the all-time high exports of 13.64 lakh tonnes valuing Rs 57,587 crore ($7.76 billion) dominated by exports of shrimps has been achieved.

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) accomplished its second anniversary on Saturday.

To commemorate the day, the Department of Fisheries, Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, held an event in Delhi on Saturday.

For development of Inland fisheries, 20 integrated reservoir development projects have been undertaken by installing 20,622 cages.

For development of Marine fisheries, 276 deep sea fishing vessels have been approved and initiated for procurement.

Also, 10 marine hatcheries for providing quality seed to the farmers have been approved.

Nearly 1,556 cages are going to be installed in sea have been sanctioned already, said the ministry.

To strengthen the fisheries infrastructure and augment fish production, as of date, a total of 19 fishing harbours and fish landing centres proposals have been approved to the tune of Rs 912.03 crore.

Through the PMMSY, it is envisaged that an estimated 68 lakh employment will be generated by the end of 2024-25.

So far, PMMSY has supported 31.47 lakh farmers under insurance coverage from 22 states and 7 UTs and additional 6.77 lakh farmers have been covered for livelihood and nutritional support during lean/ban period.

The Ministry said that to help meet working capital and short-term credit requirements of the sector, the government has extended the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) to Fishers, Fish Farmers, Self Help Groups (SHGs), Joint Liability Groups, Women Groups, etc.

As on January 2022, a total of 6,35,783 applications have been submitted and an amount of Rs 1,04,179 lakh has been sanctioned.

