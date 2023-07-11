INDIA

Fish seeds ranched into Gomti to improve river health

NewsWire
0
0

Thousands of fish seeds of rohu, orangefin labeo, Labeo calbasu, ray-finned fish and other species have been ranched in the Gomti river near ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR) in Lucknow.

The ranching was done in the Gomti river at village Chhoti Devaria near Indira dam for improving the fish biodiversity and riverine health in the region.

U.K. Sarkar, the director of the institute, said: “Freshwater fish species are common in this region but their population has been found to be declining due to indiscriminate fishing and rising water pollution.”

Over 200 scientists and staff of the institute and 75 fish farmers and entrepreneurs from Lucknow and its adjoining districts participated in the programme in which five farmers were also awarded for their achievement in fish farming.

2023071137311

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana has become centre of spirituality, says KCR

    Delhi HC sets aside Centre’s order cancelling OCI card of Prof...

    4 Lashkar men killed in Kashmir encounter (3rd Ld)

    ‘When will Kochi smog clear up’, Kerala HC asks govt