INDIA

Fisherman’s widow gets compensation from Gujarat govt – after 9 years

The widow of a fisherman from Gir-Somnath district, killed by Pakistan firing on an Indian boat in 2013, has received Rs 3 lakh compensation after nine long years of representations and fighting.

Samudra Shramik Sangh President Balubhai Sosa told IANS that Naranbhai Sosa, 28, of Sarakhdi village, was on fishing boat ‘Dhanvantri’ (registration number GJ-10 MM-A 1719), which ad sailed out of the harbour on October 5, 2013.

When they were fishing in Indian waters, close to the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL), a Pakistan Marine Security Agency team had, without any provocation, opened fire on the boat.

In this firing, Sosa had suffered a bullet injury. Boat’ tandel’ (captain) Balubhai Pujabhai sailed back to the coast and the injured fisherman was admitted at the Bhavsinhji government hospital, where he succumbed to bullet injuries.

Since then on behalf of fisherman’s widow Bhanuben Sosa, the Samudra Shramik Sangh had made several representation to the Fisheries Department and other authorities pleading to release compensation for the widow. Finally on December 15, the Kodinar Deputy Collector has handed over Rs 3 lakh compensation cheque to her.

