The South Asian Fishermen Fraternity (SAFF), a prominent organisation of fishermen in South Tamil Nadu, has called upon the Union Government to take action against Hong Kong flagged vessel, “MV New Frontier” for having rammed into a boat and injuring fishermen.

The Hong Kong-based vessel had damaged the local boat and caused injuries to fishermen on Monday evening.

SAFF leader Father Churchill told media persons that nine fishermen who were on board the boat ‘Ruby’ from Tamil Nadu were injured and the boat was badly damaged. He said that the Hong Kong flagged vessel should be taken to the courts for the damage caused to the local boat as also the injury inflicted upon the fishermen.

The fishermen said that the MV New Frontier was sailing from Zhanjiag port in China to Khor- Al -Fakkan port, Dubai, UAE when it rammed into ‘Ruby’ injuring all the nine people on board as well as facing heavy financial crunch.

The mechanised fishing boat from Tamil Nadu, was owned by Antonidasan, from Kanniyakumari. The fishing boat had left the shores of Thengapatanam on February 8 and was engaged in sea gill net fishing.

20230301-125005