WORLD

Fishing net ban to protect South Australia’s platypuses

NewsWire
0
0

The state of South Australia (SA) has announced a ban on a popular type of fishing net to protect platypuses and turtles.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) recently said SA will become the fifth state or territory to ban the use of opera house nets for recreational and commercial fishers from July 1.

Used to catch yabbies — a common freshwater crustacean — the funnel-shaped nets are harmful to non-target species.

Gavin Begg, the executive director of PIRSA, said the move to ban the nets would protect air-breathing animals such as native water rats, freshwater turtles and the iconic platypus.

Anglers have widely welcomed the decision to ban the controversial nets but have expressed concerns about how existing nets will be disposed of.

Asher Dezsery, executive officer of RecFish SA, said the industry was hoping for a plan from the government to phase out the nets sustainably.

In 2022, BCF — one of Australia’s largest retailers of outdoor clothing and equipment — announced it would withdraw opera house nets from sale after platypus deaths.

20230423-150603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Live coverage banned in Islamabad as Imran appears for a hearing

    Lanning displaces teammate Mooney at top of ICC T20I rankings for...

    WEF: 50 global cos join hands for new climate tech

    Qatar World Cup: Big names missing, but France still look strong...