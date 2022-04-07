Chemistry professor-turned-Congress leader K.V. Thomas, who is in the line of fire for planning to attend a seminar organised by Kerala’s ruling CPI-M against the express wishes of top party leaders, now says he has been sidelined by the present state Congress leadership for several years now.

Thomas on Thursday has made it very clear that he is attending the seminar at the 23rd CPI-M Party Congress. This is despite party President Sonia Gandhi asking him not to attend. Party MP Shashi Tharoor, who was also invited, had bowed to the party’s dictates in not accepting the invitation.

Thomas said: “I was born into a fisher family and have been very abused. I have done no wrong, it’s the Congress which has done that. I am only attending the seminar and am not going out of the party, as it’s my family and have been there all along. I will be a Congressman till my last breath.”

The 75-year-old Thomas also said that this is the “most important decision in his life”.

“After 2018, I have not been able to meet Rahul Gandhi,” said Thomas and added that he is attending a seminar against the BJP.

However, whenever the name of Thomas crops up in political circles, ‘Thirutha’ (grey mullet fish) also comes up as it no secret that Thomas has a deep connection with the fish, and some say even attribute his political longevity to it.

As per the political gossip, it’s because of his regular supply of this fish to the Congress high command that all along he has been able to retain his position in the party.

A Lok Sabha member from Ernakulam from 1984 to 1996, and then again from 2009 to 2019, and in midst of this, a two-term legislator, including being a cabinet minister in the A.K. Antony government (2001-04), Thomas always had a smooth sailing in the Congress.

For long, he was the closest aide of party veteran K. Karunakaran and it was this which helped him to become a minister in the Antony cabinet under the Christian quota – ostensibly to keep out Karuanakran’s arch-rival Oommen Chandy.

However, Thomas swung over to the Antony camp, when Karunakaran led a revolt in the Congress and floated a new party.

In 2009, Thomas was asked to contest the Lok Sabha polls and in 2014, he was made minister, being given independent charge of the Food and Civil Supplies.

However, in 2019, he was denied a ticket from his usual Lok Sabha seat and since then, has been in the political wilderness.

Meanwhile, state Congress President K. Sudhakaran said since Thomas is an AICC member, this “indiscipline” will be taken up with the party high command.

“I still pray that he does not attend the seminar,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CPI-M camp at Kannur is am upbeat mood over Thomas’s decision with chief organiser of the 23rd Party Congress, M.V.Jayarajan saying if a need arise, all support will be extended to Thomas.

Politburo member M.A. Baby went a step ahead and described Thomas as having a “Nehruvian approach”.

There is also speculation that if thrown out of the Congress, Thomas will be made the Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission, a post which veteran V.S. Achuthanandan held till he quit public life last year.

