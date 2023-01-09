Trouble has broke out in Kerala’s ruling CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) with leaders of constituent parties, the CPI and the Kerala Congress-Mani, taking each other on in Kottayam district.

The CPI has been uncomfortable ever since the KC-M, founded by legendary political leader and former state minister K.M. Mani, became a member of the LDF soon after his passing away and just before the 2021 Assembly polls.

After winning 5 seats, the KC-M became the third-biggest constituent of the LDF and especially at Kottayam district, the tiff between the CPI and the KC-M intensified.

The present reason for the tiff is there was an agreement between these two parties to vacate posts that they occupied at various local bodies.

CPI Kottayam district Secretary V.B. Binu said certain posts that are being occupied by KC-M leaders in the district are not being vacated, despite several requests made to them.

But KC-M district chief Lopez Mathew said there is no need to be upset as his party is doing what it said it will do and for that the party is looking into it.

K.M. Mani was the founding leaders of the KC-M and also the Congress-led UDF.

But after his death in 2019, the party was run by his son and Lok Sabha member Jose K.Mani and differences of opinion cropped up in it. Unable to remain under one roof, Jose Mani and his supporters walked out of the Congress led UDF and joined the CPI-M led LDF.

