INDIA

Fist UP village to provide RO water in every home

NewsWire
0
0

A village in Bareilly district has become the first village in Uttar Pradesh to have RO water in every household, as part of the Adarsh Gram Panchayat initiative.

The Bhartaul village has as many as four RO plants to make clean drinking water available to all.

The authorities plan to set up more ROs in the near future.

According to village head Pravesh Kumari, “till now, four ROs have been installed and more will be set up. Our village has all the facilities”.

Chief Development Officer (CDO), Bareilly, Jag Pravesh said that the move will save people from water-borne diseases.

“The village is already established under ‘Adarsh Gram Panchayat’. A total of four RO plants have been installed to provide clean water to all. More plants will be set up. It will save people from water-borne diseases,” he said.

20220905-083202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Australia-type bushfire ravages Mizoram’s southern dists

    BJP govt should stop boasting of ‘Swayampurna’: Goa Cong

    Survey coming up to count people who quit liquor in Bihar

    Poll debacle: Ignored G-23 of Cong likely to convene meeting