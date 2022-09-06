South Africa white-ball skipper and Test vice-captain Temba Bavuma, who was ruled out of the three-Test away series against England currently underway due to an elbow injury, will return to lead the 15-member side in the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November this year.

The 32-year-old had suffered a left-elbow injury during the five-match T20I series against India in June and has fully recovery ahead of the showpiece event Down Under.

The 15-memebr squad and three travelling reserves will also make the trip to India ahead of the T20 World Cup for the three-match T20I series later this month, according to Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Rassie van der Dussen has been ruled out of the tournament due to a fracture of his left index finger he sustained during the second Test against England in Manchester. He will require surgery and is expected to take up to at least six weeks to recover.

All 15 players are capped, with 22-year-old Tristan Stubbs receiving his maiden World Cup call up following an impressive outing in the recent T20I series against England. Other notable selections include Rilee Rossouw and Wayne Parnell, with the selectors naming three travelling reserves in Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jasen and Andile Phehlukwayo.

All 18 players are available to play in T20I series against India from September 28 till October 4, while a 15-strong player squad has been named for the three-match 50-over series.

The squad will leave for India on September 23.

South Africa squad (T20 World Cup Australia 2022 and T20I series against India)

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Travelling Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, and Andile Phehlukwayo.

South Africa ODI squad against India:

Temba Bavuma (captain, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

