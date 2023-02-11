HEALTHINDIASCI-TECH

Fitbit by Google files patent for blood pressure monitoring

Google-owned wearable company Fitbit has filed a patent for a force-sensitive display that would enable blood pressure reading via smartwatch.

The Fitbit patent filed in the US describes a force-sensitive screen combined with a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor that when pressed, can gauge your blood pressure.

One aspect of the disclosure pertains to a biometric monitoring device for estimating a user’s blood pressure.

The device will have a wearable fixing structure configured to attach to a user and/or a user’s apparel in a manner allowing the user to wear the biometric monitoring device while performing activities.

“A photoplethysmogram (PPG) sensor comprising a light emitter and a light detector will generate PPG sensor data representing blood volume pulses of variable amplitude,” read the patent.

Currently, no smartwatch offers a blood pressure monitoring tool.

Google has rebranded the company as “Fitbit by Google”.

Fitbit has started phasing out Google sign-in support ahead of new account requirements starting in 2023, issuing a warning message on its account login page.

The company updated its website’s sign-in page in which it said: “We are removing the option to log in to your account on fitbit.com with your Google credentials to support an improved experience coming soon.

“To prepare for this removal, be sure you know the email address and password you use for Fitbit. If you don’t know your password, click Forgot Password,” it added.

Fitbit ended support for PC music file transfers on October 13 last year.

