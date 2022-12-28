BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Fitbit starts phasing out Google sign-in support ahead of account transition

Fitbit has started phasing out Google sign-in support ahead of new account requirements starting in 2023, issuing a warning message on its account login page.

At the moment, Fitbit.com lets users sign in with a username and password (Fitbit account) or by using “Continue with Google (Google Account), reports 9to5Google.The website also supported signing in with Facebook in 2021, but this was eventually deprecated”.

The company updated its website’s sign-in page in which it said: “We are removing the option to log in to your account on fitbit.com with your Google credentials to support an improved experience coming soon.

“To prepare for this removal, be sure you know the email address and password you use for Fitbit. If you don’t know your password, click Forgot Password,” it added.

The company further mentioned that “for more information about your Fitbit account, including how to find and change your email address, see our help article”.

Meanwhile, Fitbit ended support for PC music file transfers on October 13.

“On October 13, 2022, we are removing the option to transfer playlists to your Fitbit watch through your computer,” the platform said on a support page.

The platform said after the Fitbit Connect app on users’ computers is deactivated, they can continue to transfer music to their watch through the Deezer app.

