SCI-TECHWORLD

Fitbit to end Deezer, Pandora support from older devices

NewsWire
0
0

Google-owned wearable brand Fitbit will reportedly remove music streaming services Pandora and Deezer from the Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and other older devices in March this year.

In an email, Fitbit informed users that Pandora and Deezer applications “will be removed as of March 31, 2023”, because of which, “you will no longer be able to download Pandora stations or add Deezer playlists to your device, nor will you be able to play anything that you have previously downloaded,” reports 9To5Google.

The company did not provide an explanation for this “deactivation” and said that it is “sorry for any inconvenience!”

A support article on the company’s website also confirmed the end of the services.

Moreover, the help pages for those two streaming services have been removed.

Following last year’s removal of the ability to transfer playlists to watches from computers, Deezer and Pandora became the only way to listen to music, the report said.

20230118-144606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung’s upcoming foldables may power ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus’ chipset

    Musk mocks sitting US Senator who slammed $8 Blue with verification

    Nokia wins 4G/5G dispute, OPPO, OnePlus banned in Germany

    Brass, woodwind instruments emit respiratory particles: Study