WORLD

Fitch downgrades Poland’s GDP growth forecast

NewsWire
0
0

Ratings agency Fitch has downgraded Poland’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2023 from 1.1 per cent to 0.7 per cent and maintained its earlier projection of a 2.6 per cent growth in 2024.

“With the energy crisis in Europe less severe than expected and energy commodity prices falling significantly, we now project a better start to 2023,” Fitch wrote in a report.

“Nevertheless, for the whole year, we forecast growth of 0.7 per cent instead of the 1.1 per cent we expected in December.”

Fitch expects domestic demand to remain weak as high inflation “has eroded real incomes and slowed consumer spending”, reports Xinhua news agency.

The current level of Poland’s benchmark reference interest rate, which is at 6.75 per cent, has had a negative impact on household spending and business investment decisions.

According to Fitch, Poland’s inflation will go down from January’s 17.2 per cent to 10.5 per cent by the end of the year, while the central bank will maintain a stable interest rate policy throughout the year.

20230314-110003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global researchers to decode new heart health using Apple Watch

    Tweetbot faces outage again

    Musk’s Twitter takeover trial set to begin in October

    T20 World Cup: ‘Cricket is a funny game’, says Babar after...