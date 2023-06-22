BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Fitch hikes India’s GDP forecast to 6.3% for current fiscal

NewsWire
0
0

Fitch Ratings on Thursday upgraded its forecast for India’s GDP growth to 6.3 per cent for the current fiscal, up from 6 per cent it had predicted earlier.

The growth forecast has been upgraded on the basis of stronger momentum in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

“India’s economy has been showing broad-based strength – with GDP up by 6.1 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023-24 and auto sales, PMI surveys and credit growth remaining robust in recent months – and we have raised our forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2024 (2023-24) by 0.3 percentage points to 6.3 per cent,” Fitch said in a statement.

In March, the rating agency had lowered its forecast for 2023-24 to 6 per cent from 6.2 per cent owing to headwinds from elevated inflation and interest rates along with subdued global demand.

For 2024-25 and 2025-26, the agency has forecast a growth of 6.5 per cent each.

Fitch further said that GDP growth in January-March was higher than expected, saying there has been a recovery in manufacturing after two consecutive quarterly contractions, a boost from construction, and an increase in farm output.

20230622-191605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RERA orders Gurugram promoter to pay delayed possession charges to 51...

    Paytm tokenizes over 52 mn cards across VISA, Mastercard & RuPay

    ‘Don’t let taxpayers down’: FM tells Infosys over issues on ITR...

    Apple supplier Foxconn reports strong over 48% growth in Jan