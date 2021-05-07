New Delhi, May 7 (IANSlife) As the pandemic continues to grip the country, it is becoming challenging for us to keep our spirits high. Fitness is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity more than ever. While we are stuck at home, the best way to focus on our health is by participating in some of the virtual fitness challenges. They not only help achieve our health goals but also bring some cheer to our everyday lives. And what’s more, you may even win some great prizes.

Fittr’s Transformation Challenge:

Fittr, one of the world’s largest community–first online health and fitness brands, hosts a 12-week online fitness contest called Transformation Challenge (TC). These challenges are conducted thrice a year. As a part of the challenge, the participants are required to upload a video every week to showcase their week-on-week progress. What makes these challenges interesting and worth participating is the fact that you get to win exciting prizes for becoming fit. Plus, there are no registration charges. Fittr has recently launched the 13th edition of its Transformation Challenge. It has three categories: Individual, Partner and Senior. Individual category is further divided into two sub-categories — male and female. Winners under these sub-categories will receive a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh each, while the runners-up will receive Rs 1 lakh each. Similarly, the winners under Partner and Senior categories stand to win a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each and runners-up will receive Rs 50,000. The registrations for TC 13 are open till May 9, 2021. The grand prize of Rs 1 crore will be awarded to the top performer across all the editions of Transformation Challenges that will take place in 2021.

Fit with Faculty Challenge:

Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS), the largest online fitness institute in the country, has launched a social media campaign ‘Fit with Faculty Challenge’, offering an exciting opportunity to fitness enthusiasts to showcase their love for working out at home. The challenge includes performing exercises such as burpees and push-ups within a stipulated amount of time every alternate day.

SOHFIT Challenge:

SOHFIT 21-Day intensive challenge is designed for people with a basic level of fitness who aim to up their training and achieve their fitness goals. The challenge will include a diet strategy to aid the training and expert coaching. This will take place through WhatsApp and will require some equipment, as this is not a challenge for beginners. These include weights, bench and a skipping rope. The participants will be sent workout videos daily. The cost of the challenge is Rs 8000.

Fit Hoga India Challenge:

Fit Hoga India organises online challenges which can be completed at your own pace and place. Participants can choose from challenges on running, walking, cycling and duathlon and upload their progress. Virtually-run activities let you choose to run or walk outside or complete the race on a treadmill or elliptical at the gym — how you choose to complete your virtual run challenge is completely up to you. Once the challenge is completed, you have to submit the results to get your medal and e-certificate. The cost to participate in each challenge is Rs 400.

(IANSlife can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

tb/