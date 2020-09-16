Fitness+ on Apple Watch to deliver personalised tips

Cupertino (California), Sep 16 (IANS) Apple has unveiled Fitness+, the first such experience built for its Watch that will arrive later this year.

Fitness+ intelligently incorporates metrics from Apple Watch for users to visualise right on their iPhone, iPad or Apple TV, offering a first-of-its-kind personalised workout experience.

“With diverse studio workouts that are suitable for all ability levels, led by a phenomenal group of unique trainers, and an approachable programme designed for beginners all the way through to the fitness enthusiast  as well as the flexibility to work out anywhere  there’s something for everyone,” Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of fitness for Health Technologies said in a statement.

Fitness+ aims to deliver personalised recommendations to help customers quickly get to their next workout, and uses Apple Watch to provide an engaging experience to help them stay motivated throughout.

Using a custom recommendation engine, Fitness+ considers previously completed workouts and intelligently suggests new options that match the workouts users select most often, or something fresh to balance their current routine.

When a workout is selected and started on iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, the correct workout type will automatically start on Apple Watch. During the session, the metrics from Apple Watch are shown on the screen.

At launch, customers can conveniently find Fitness+ in the tab located in the new Fitness app on iPhone, which will also arrive on iPad and Apple TV.

Fitness+ will launch with the most popular workout types, including Cycling, Treadmill, Rowing, HIIT, Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, and Mindful Cooldown.

Each week, the team of Fitness+ trainers will deliver fresh workouts from the studio across a range of lengths, disciplines, and music genres so there are always new workouts to explore.

In addition, when using Fitness+, all workout data will be saved in the Health app on iPhone, and neither calories nor the workouts and trainers users choose will be stored along with their Apple ID.

Apple Fitness+ will first be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK and the US.

