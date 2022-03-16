INDIA

Five Ambassadors, High Commissioners present credentials to President

By NewsWire
0
0

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Algeria, Malawi, Canada, Indonesia, and Russia at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Those who presented their credentials were Ambassadors Abderrahmane Benguerrah of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi of the Republic of Indonesia, and Denis Evgenyevich Alipov of the Russian Federation and High Commissioners Leonard Senza Mengezi of the Republic of Malawi, and Cameron Dean MacKay of Canada, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

After the presentation of credentials, the President interacted with the five envoys separately.

He congratulated them on their appointments and emphasised the warm and friendly relations and the multifaceted relationship that India shared with these countries. The President also wished them success in strengthening bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and prosperity of the friendly people.

Through the Ambassadors and the High Commissioners, the President also conveyed his personal regards to their leadership. The envoys present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their ties with India, the Rashtrapati Bhavan communique added.

20220316-165003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.