President Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from Ambassadors/High Commissioners of Algeria, Malawi, Canada, Indonesia, and Russia at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Those who presented their credentials were Ambassadors Abderrahmane Benguerrah of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Ina Hagniningtyas Krisnamurthi of the Republic of Indonesia, and Denis Evgenyevich Alipov of the Russian Federation and High Commissioners Leonard Senza Mengezi of the Republic of Malawi, and Cameron Dean MacKay of Canada, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

After the presentation of credentials, the President interacted with the five envoys separately.

He congratulated them on their appointments and emphasised the warm and friendly relations and the multifaceted relationship that India shared with these countries. The President also wished them success in strengthening bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and prosperity of the friendly people.

Through the Ambassadors and the High Commissioners, the President also conveyed his personal regards to their leadership. The envoys present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their ties with India, the Rashtrapati Bhavan communique added.

20220316-165003