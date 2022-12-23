INDIA

Five arrested for raising pro-Pak slogans after cricket match in Bihar’s Bhojpur

Bhojpur police arrested five persons on the charge of chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans after winning a local badminton tournament.

Four of the five accused have been identified as Mohammad Tanvir Alam, Mohammad Arman, Kallu and Sonu. The action was taken against them after a video of the winning march was uploaded on social media where the accused were chanting the slogans.

According to an official, the badminton match was held on Tuesday evening. The organizers of the event gave a trophy to the winning team and the players did a victory march in the village and chanted the slogans.

When the video was uploaded on social media, district police took cognizance of the matter.

“We have investigated the video and found it genuine. Based on the content, we have identified the accused and arrested them. Their questioning is currently on,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police of Bhojpur.

