Five arrested in IPL betting racket in Goa

Panaji, Oct 1 (IANS) Five people including four from Rajasthan were arrested in a raid at a Goa beach villa, where an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket was busted, police said on Thursday.

Raju Singh (25), Mohit Kumar (21), Ravi Mamtani (30) and Sagar Singh Rathore (28), all from Rajasthan, and Suraj Soni (28) from Nepal were arrested during the raid at the villa at Candolim beach village in North Goa on Wednesday night, a police spokesperson said.

“They were involved in IPL betting. Cash amount of Rs 95,000 , nine mobile phones, two laptops were seized by the police during the raid,” the spokesperson added.

The accused have been booked under section 3 and 4 of the Goa Public Gambling Act at the Calangute police station.

