INDIA

Five arrested in K’taka for attempting religious conversions

NewsWire
0
0

Five people were arrested in Karnataka’s Mandya district for attempting religious conversions, police said on Saturday.

The five were identified as E.N. Kumara Nagesha and E.N. Vijay Gowda, residents of Kyathanahalli near Malavalli town; K.R. Hemanth Kumar from Kandegala; Sumanth from Mysuru; and S.C. Sandeep, a resident of Chamarajanagar.

The K.M. Doddi police have lodged a case against the accused following a complaint.

According to the police, the accused were distributing leaflets near the church of Annur village asking Hindus to convert to Christianity.

They were also accused of denigrating Hindu gods, abusing them and luring people to convert.

The villagers objected to their campaign and questioned them on their beliefs.

Later, they informed the police, following which the five accused were nabbed.

20221112-130605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Risk of heart disease is increasing in women

    Former Maharashtra Governor K. Sankaranarayanan passes away

    ‘Empuraan’, the second instalment of superhit ‘Lucifer’, announced

    1 drowned after heavy rains lashed Puducherry, schools, colleges shut