WORLD

Five bodies found off Okinawa during search for missing Japanese helicopter

NewsWire
0
0

Five bodies were found on Sunday following a deep-sea dive in search of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) helicopter that went missing off the southern prefecture of Okinawa, local media reported.

On the ocean floor at a depth of 106 meters off the southern prefecture of Okinawa, the bodies were found by divers around 8.30 a.m. local time six kilometers north of Irabu Island, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing GSDF, Xinhua News Agency reported.

On April 6, the UH-60JA multipurpose chopper disappeared from radar about 18 km northwest of an airport in Okinawa’s Miyakojima Island, and was believed to have been caught up in an aircraft accident.

All 10 GSDF members on board went missing, including Lieutenant General Yuichi Sakamoto, commander of the GSDF’s 8th Division in charge of the defence of southwestern Japan.

The discovery came after a deep-sea search made through saturation diving, a technique that allows divers to work at great depths for long periods, and whether the bodies are those of the personnel aboard the UH-60JA helicopter remained unconfirmed, according to the Kyodo report.

20230416-173003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 151.7 mn

    PIO nominated for Nature’s ‘Women in Science’ award

    Stranded in Iran for 18 months, 5 Indians move PM for...

    Thailand spinner Rosenan Kanoh suspended from bowling in international cricket