Five BRS MLAs target Telanagana Labour Minister over nominated posts

Differences in Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana’s Medchal Malkajgiri district came to fore on Monday with five MLAs alleging that all nominated posts are being cornered by Labour Minister Malla Reddy.

MLAs from Malkajgiri, Uppal, Qutbullahpur, Serilingampalli, and Kuktapally held a meeting at the residence of Malkajgiri legislator Mynampally Hanumantha Rao at Dullpally.

Hanumantha Rao, B. Subhash Reddy, M. Krishna Rao, Arikepudi Gandhi, and Vivekananda and some other leaders attended the meeting.

The MLAs openly expressed their unhappiness over their supporters not getting the posts. The complained that all posts were going to Medchal constituency, represented by Minister Malla Reddy.

Finding fault with the minister’s style of functioning, they said that Malla Reddy was not carrying all party leaders in the district along while taking important decisions like appointment of the Market Committee Chairman.

Krishna Rao stated that injustice was being done to the party workers in their constituencies as all the posts were being given to only one constituency.

The MLA said though Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had asked Malla Reddy to consult all while making the appointments but he was not taking others into confidence.

The MLAs told media persons that they held the meeting to reflect the views of the party workers in their respective constituencies. They also complained that even the protocol was not being adhered to in conducting official programmes.

The MLAs announced that they will bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister and BRS President KCR and party Working President K.T. Rama Rao.

Gandhi said party workers in his constituency were not getting nominated posts. He stated that in the past he had assured party workers that they will get the posts but all the posts were cornered by Medchal constituency.

“Party workers asking why are we not getting the posts. I have the responsibility to ensure justice to them,” he added.

