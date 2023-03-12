Five persons, including three children, were charred to death after a fire broke out in a hut in Kanpur Dehat on Sunday.

This incident took place in Harmau Banjaradera village under the Rura police circle.

Satish Kumar, his wife Kajal and their three children were sleeping when suddenly the fire broke out. The reason behind the fire is suspected to be a short-circuit.

All of them were burnt alive in the fire.

The local residents tried to extinguish the fire, and the fire tenders were also rushed to the village to douse the flames, but they could not be saved.

Satish’s mother, who tried to extinguish the fire, also sustained injuries in the incident and has been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Senior civil and police officials reached the spot, on learning of the tragedy.

A forensic team and dog squads were also pressed into service to ascertain the cause of the fire.

A local resident said that a night bulb on the thatched roof caught fire when Satish and his family were sleeping.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has asked official to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

