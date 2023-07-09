INDIA

Five children drown in pond in UP’s Rae Bareli

NewsWire
0
0

As many as five children, aged between 8 and 12 years, drowned while playing in a swollen pond near their house in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli, said police officials.

Rae Bareli Superintendent of Police (SP), Alok Priyadarshi, said that all the victims — including four girls and a boy — would often play in the pond. However, on Saturday, they slipped into deep water in the pond, which was overflowing due to rain spells.

The SP said that their identities have been ascertained as Vaishali, 12, Sonam, 10, Rupali, 9, Ritu, 8, and Amit, 8, — all residents of Mangta Dera village under Gadaganj police station of Dalmau circle.

He said that he visited the spot to examine the situation and sent the bodies for postmortem examination.

“I have asked the officials concerned to ensure that there is no delay in legal proceedings and in handing over the bodies to their family members. Besides, the district administration officials have been directed to provide all possible government help to the families who have lost their kids in this tragic incident,” he said.

The SP said although there is no law-and-order trouble in the village, still police force has been deployed there as a precautionary measure till the last rites of the bodies are done.

2023070836191

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cheating case: Delhi HC extends interim protection to SpiceJet promoter

    Srinagar finds its Genesis with novel Jhelum River Front Project

    Kerala: Juvenile fishing of threadfin breams caused Rs 178 cr loss

    Covid vaccination leads to reduced ICU stay, treatment cost