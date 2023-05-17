INDIA

Five cops among 7 injured in road crash in Bihar’s Lakhisarai

Seven persons, including five police personnel, sustained critical injuries after a speeding truck rammed their van in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Wednesday morning.

The other two injured are prisoners.

According to sources, the injured policemen deployed in Saran district had come to Lakhisarai to pick up two prisoners lodged in the district jail. They were booked in Saran bank loot case.

The accident occurred at Pachna Mor near New market located on the bypass road. The police said that there was a flyover at New Market and the police van carrying two prisoners was just behind the truck.

A speeding truck came from the rear and rammed the police van. Due to the impact of the accident, the police van crashed into a truck in front.

The injured were rescued by local traders and admitted to Sadar hospital of Lakhisarai.

The five injured cops have been identified as Prani Moti Chandra, a sub-inspector, head constable Jitan Singh, constable Lalit Vijay Singh, constable Alok Kumar and Vijay Kumar. The injured prisoners are Kundan Yadav and Sujit Yadav, both natives of Munger.

