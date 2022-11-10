INDIA

Five cops arrested in Bihar’s Munger for taking bribes

Five Bihar Police personnel, including an ASI rank officer, were arrested on the charge of illegal levy from liquor smugglers in Bihar’s Munger district, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police, Munger, Jaggunath Reddy, suspended them from service immediate effect followed by their arrest. The accused policemen – an ASI, three constables and a driver – were facing the charge of letting off a vehicle laden with a huge cache of liquor.

“The accused police personnel were involved in illegal levy from liquor smugglers. We have learnt that they were letting off vehicles used for the transportation of liquor consignments. Accordingly, we have raided the place and nabbed them,” he said.

Liquor is banned in Bihar but some police personnel are involved in illegal activities.

