INDIA

Five dead in Bengal road accident

At least five people, including a child, were killed on Friday after a car collided with a truck in West Bengal’s Nadia district.

The accident took place near the toll plaza over National Highway 34 at Nakashipara.

According to witnesses, the car was heading towards Kolkata from Raiganj, while the truck was coming from the opposite direction.

All the victims were occupants of the car. Their identities are yet to be ascertained.

The witnesses said that due to the ongoing road repair works, vehicles were moving through a single-lane.

Local police claimed that accidents have become frequent in the area because of the single-lane vehicle movement just ahead of the toll-plaza.

