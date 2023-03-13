INDIA

Five dead in Bihar road accident

NewsWire
0
0

Five people were killed and two others critically injured after a speeding truck rammed into a three-wheeler in Bihar’s Madhepura district on Monday.

The accident occurred at 7 a.m. at Gosai tower under Chausa police station on National Highway number 58.

The impact of the accident was such that the three-wheeler was left in a mangled state.

The five victims died on the spot as a result of the impact.

The injured persons have been admitted to Sadar Hospital in Madhepura.

Following the accident, a large number of local villagers assembled at the place and blocked the highway.

They are demanding immediate arrest of the truck driver followed by an adequate compensation to the victims’ kin.

