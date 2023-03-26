WORLD

Five dead, six missing in US chocolate factory explosion

The death toll from an explosion and fire in a chocolate factory in the US state of Pennsylvania has risen to five, authorities said.

The explosion happened at the R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading, Berks County, on Friday afternoon, which destroyed one building and damaged a neighbouring one, Xinhua News Agency reoprted.

Six people are still missing, according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. Eight other people were taken to the hospital on Friday evening.

West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag issued a statement early Saturday morning, saying that “the tragic explosion and loss of life has shaken the community.”

“I hope that the remaining victims are found safe and that the community can continue to provide support to those affected by the tragedy in the coming days,” Kaag added.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

