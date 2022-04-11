INDIA

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s reconstituted Cabinet has five Deputy Chief Ministers.

Like in his first Cabinet constituted after coming to power in 2019, he has appointed five deputies belonging to different sections of people in the revamped council of ministers.

Amjad Basha and Narayana Swamy are the only ministers who retained the posts of Deputy Chief Ministers in the new Cabinet. Amjad Basha will look after the minority welfare department while Narayana Swamy will handle the excise portfolio.

Other deputy CMs are Muthyala Naidu (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development), Kittu Satyanarayana (Endowments) and Rajanna Dora (Tribal Welfare).

The Chief Minister distributed portfolios among all 25 ministers who took oath earlier in the day.

For a second consecutive time, Jagan Reddy has entrusted home portfolio to a woman. Taneti Vanitha is the new Minister for Home and Disaster relief.

Portfolios of most of the 11 ministers who were part of the previous Cabinet have been changed. However, Buggana Rajendranath will continue to hold the key portfolios of Finance and Legislative Affairs.

Botsa Satyanarayana, who was Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister in the previous Cabinet, will now look after Education, swapping roles with Adimulapu Suresh.

Dharmana Prasada Rao, who had served as minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh in thee Cabinets including the cabinet of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, will be the minister for Revenue, Registration, and Stamps.

Senior minister Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy will look after Energy, Science and Technology, Forests, Environment and Mines.

Actor politician R.K. Roja, who is among 14 new faces in the Cabinet, will handle Tourism, Culture and Youth Affairs. Vidadala Rajini is the new minister for Health, Family Welfare, and Medical Education.

