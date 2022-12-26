The Karnataka Police have taken five persons, including a woman, into custody in connection with a shopkeeper’s murder case, which has created a tense situation in the region, police said on Monday.

The coastal districts of Karnataka are tense following the murder of Abdul Jaleel. The state police department has clamped prohibitory orders till December 27 in Surathkal and in the limits of Panamburu, Kavuru and the Bajpe police stations in Mangaluru.

The revenge murders of Praveen Kumar Nettare on July 26 and Mohammad Fazil on July 28 in the region had earlier shaken the state. According to police sources, they are not taking any chances this time with the law and order situation.

The preliminary investigations have shown that the murder may have a connection with a murder of a driver in the Katipalla region that took place 20 years ago.

The police are also investigating a woman’s connection to Abdul Jaleel’s murder.

The police have formed a team of eight officers to nab the killers. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Shashikumar stated that the accused will be arrested soon. Thousands of people attended the funeral of the deceased.

The deceased owned a fancy store in Naithangadi. Two miscreants stabbed him with daggers into chest and abdomen on Saturday.

Congress State President D.K. Shivakumar said that the murder was the result of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s reaction to a statement supporting moral policing earlier. When asked about whether the incidents are taking place because of his statement, CM Bommai said, there is no question of action and reaction.

“The forces which start violence will be dealt with. It is the government’s duty to avoid violence. The people should not believe in rumours and maintain peace,” he appealed.

Shafi Saadi, Chairperson of the Karnataka State Board of Wakf demanded on Monday that the properties of the accused persons and conspirators should be seized and the government should give compensation of Rs 10 crore to the family of the deceased person.

“The murders in the coastal region have raised concern among the people. All murder cases should be handed over to the CBI. The revenge killings in the region have political and other conspiracies behind them, the CBI can reveal them,” he said.

