The police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday detained five persons during an investigation into a murder case.

Police sources said that the five persons were detained after the wife of the victim, Shafiq Ahmad of Sora Pul village in Thanamandi Rajouri, alleged that the five men were involved in the murder of her husband.

“Questioning of the detained persons is going on and it is being ascertained whether or not they had actually committed the heinous crime,” sources.

The victim was reportedly murdered after a land dispute, the sources added.

20230619-131601