At least five persons died after a vehicle carrying supporters of Trinamool Congress for an election rally in Meghalaya met with an accident on Monday, officials said.

The accident took place in Bolmedang near the Kharkutta area of the state. The rally was scheduled in the Adokgari area.

A senior police officer informed that the vehicle lost control on a hilly road and hit a nearby hill which resulted in the death of five women, while few others were injured.

The injured persons were taken to the hospital by the police and local people.

Four out of the five deceased have been identified as Merina Sangma, Sabina Marak, Kukila Momin and Tesa Sangma. The identity of the fifth woman who died on the spot is yet to be ascertained.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

