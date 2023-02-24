INDIA

Five die in a road accident in Assam

NewsWire
0
0

At least five people died on Friday after a vehicle lost control and crashed into a roadside ditch near Balipara in Assam’s Sontipur district, officials said.

The accident occurred when they were reportedly on their way to Tezpur, according to police sources.

Although the identities of the five deceased could not be ascertained as of now, a person Deepen Bora has been named one of the victims.

A senior police officer said that some other people were also injured in the accident.

“The injured persons were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem,” he added.

20230224-132802

