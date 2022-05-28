Five persons were killed after being struck by lightning in four different places in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Saturday, officials said.

The first incident occurred in Ratanpur Davri village under Shivnarayanpur police station when a father-son duo died after being struck.

The victims, identified as Janardan Paswan (40) and his son Laxman Paswan (12), were fishing in the pond when lightning struck. As they were in the water, they came under the impact of the current and died on the spot.

The second incident occurred at Goddi village under Kajraili police station when a 20- year-old woman walking on the road was struck by lighting.

The third incident was in Bhuwalpur village where a farmer named Panchu Yadav, was working in his agricultural land when lightning fell on him and he died on the spot.

The fourth incident appeared in Shankarpur village under Nathnagar police station when 18-year-old Rahul Kumar was on the way to a local market.

The local administration has recovered the dead bodies and sent them for the postmortem.

The met department of Bihar had predicted a day earlier about rail fall with thunderstorm and lightning fall in Bhagalpur district and also announced a yellow alert so that people would stay inside the concrete houses.

Lightning fall is very common during monsoon session. Whenever, met department predicts rainfall in the state, the officials appeal to people to take precaution and avoid going beneath trees, or in open areas, lakes, ponds and rivers. They always ask people to stay indoors as soon as rain falls.

