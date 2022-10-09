Five people were electrocuted on Sunday morning in Bahraich district after they came into contact with a high-tension wire during a procession.

The incident took place after the men, who were carrying an iron rod, accidentally touched a high-tension wire overhead. The iron rod was fitted on the procession cart.

Four of the five victims died on the spot, while the fifth person, who was referred to Lucknow for treatment, succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of life during a procession in Bahraich. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Along with this, he also instructed the district magistrate and senior police officers to immediately reach the spot.

Further details were awaited.

