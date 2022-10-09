INDIA

Five electrocuted during procession in UP’s Bahraich

NewsWire
0
0

Five people were electrocuted on Sunday morning in Bahraich district after they came into contact with a high-tension wire during a procession.

The incident took place after the men, who were carrying an iron rod, accidentally touched a high-tension wire overhead. The iron rod was fitted on the procession cart.

Four of the five victims died on the spot, while the fifth person, who was referred to Lucknow for treatment, succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of life during a procession in Bahraich. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Along with this, he also instructed the district magistrate and senior police officers to immediately reach the spot.

Further details were awaited.

20221009-092803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Essar’s Prashant Ruia takes pledge to lead the movement of Clean...

    Maharashtra to undergo ‘lockdown style’ curfew April 14-30

    Delhi HC breather for Nizamuddin’s slum dwellers

    No one will be forced to return from Ukraine: Minister