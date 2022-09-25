New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANSlife) Five winners of the INIFD presents GenNext talent discovery programme have been named, and they will display their collections at the upcoming FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week, which will take place in Mumbai from October 12-16.

One of the most well-known and reliable platforms in the market for aspiring designers, GenNext has already established more than 200 designers. Aseem Kapoor and Pooja Haldar (Aseem Kapoor), Ateev Anand (Re-), Somya Goyal (Somya Goyal), Arshna Raj (Stoique), and Ankur Verma have been named the champions for its 34th batch (TIL).

For the GenNext programme, entries were requested as in every season. An experienced panel comprised of Mehernaaz Dhondy (Editor-Grazia), Aparna Badlani (Creative Director-AZA), Sumati Mattu Head of Innovations, Lakme, Sabina Chopra GenNext Mentor, and Jaspreet Chandok Head of RISE Fashion & Lifestyle reviewed the collections of the shortlisted designers.

The INIFD presents GenNext programme has won praise for spotting and giving budding designers a chance to develop their abilities and gain prominence in the fashion business.

Announcing the latest batch of GenNext designers, Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations, Lakme said, “Discovery of new Talent has been a key pillar of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. The Gen Next program is a testament to the platform’s longstanding commitment towards identifying, nurturing and promoting young designers who will define the face of tomorrow’s fashion. As we come back to Mumbai for the first time in two years & since the pandemic, we can’t wait to bring alive what the young GenNext designers showcase this season. As Lakme celebrates an iconic seven decades of reinventing beauty this year, we look forward to seeing the GenNext winners elevate and reimagine contemporary beauty looks inspired by Lakme’s trend-setting product statements.”

