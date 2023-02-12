Purvanchal is striking it rich in Raj Bhavans in the country. With Sunday’s gubernatorial appointment, the country now has five Governors, who hail from Purvanchal-eastern Uttar Pradesh,

Manoj Sinha is occupying the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar. He belongs to Ghazipur in Purvanchal.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra also hails from Ghazipur and was minister in four BJP governments in the state.

Phagu Chauhan, who has been shifted from Bihar to Meghalaya as Governor, belongs to Azamgarh in Purvanchal.

Shiv Pratap Shukla, appointed as the Governor in Himachal Pradesh, belongs to Gorakhpur and has served as a minister in Uttar Pradesh as well as central cabinet minister.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya, appointed as the Governor of Sikkim, belongs to Varanasi which is Prime minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency.

