INDIA

Five Governors hail from UP’s Purvanchal

NewsWire
0
0

Purvanchal is striking it rich in Raj Bhavans in the country. With Sunday’s gubernatorial appointment, the country now has five Governors, who hail from Purvanchal-eastern Uttar Pradesh,

Manoj Sinha is occupying the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar. He belongs to Ghazipur in Purvanchal.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra also hails from Ghazipur and was minister in four BJP governments in the state.

Phagu Chauhan, who has been shifted from Bihar to Meghalaya as Governor, belongs to Azamgarh in Purvanchal.

Shiv Pratap Shukla, appointed as the Governor in Himachal Pradesh, belongs to Gorakhpur and has served as a minister in Uttar Pradesh as well as central cabinet minister.

Lakshman Prasad Acharya, appointed as the Governor of Sikkim, belongs to Varanasi which is Prime minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency.

20230212-104002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kejriwal launches ‘Delhi@2047’ to make Delhi ‘world-class’ city

    Congress leaders meet Chouhan, demands probe into charges against party workers

    ‘Practices of Sikhism well ingrained in culture of country, comparison incorrect’,...

    Too much is being made out of Odean Smith’s overthrow: Arshdeep