INDIA

Five held for attacking police team in UP

NewsWire
0
0

Five members of a family have been arrested on the charges of attacking a police party in which three police personnel, including a Sub Inspector (SI), were injured in the Karari area of Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that late Monday night, Shravan Shukla informed the police that one Santosh Saroj and his family members were carrying out illegal construction on his land despite the court stay in Arka Mahaveer village.

He said that when the in-charge of Arka Mahaveer outpost, Sumit Kumar, along with the police team reached the spot he found that complaint to be true.

“When the sub inspector asked them to stop construction work, they attacked the police team and pelted stones.

In-charge Sumit and two constables Satya Prakash and Mukesh Singh sustained injuries in the attack.

The SP said that Sumit Kumar, who sustained injury in his head, has been admitted to Swaroop Rani Nehru hospital in Prayagraj.

“A case has been lodged against 18 named and 15 unidentified people. Santosh Saroj, his son Sachin, wife and two daughters have been arrested,” he said.

20230103-135404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kavin, Aparna Das to play lead in director Ganesh K Babu’s...

    Teacher booked for molesting students in UP district

    Leopard tranquilised, rescued from well in UP

    Inflation not ‘red lettered’ priority: Sitharaman (Ld)