INDIA

Five held for distributing pamphlets warning Muslim women against ‘saffron love-traps’

Two days after pamphlets were distributed in Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital Indore, alerting Muslim girls against “saffron love-trap”, five persons involved in the matter have been arrested, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Friday.

Mishra, in a video message, said: “Indore police on Friday have arrested five persons for misleading people through open letters. They have mention RSS in the pamphlets distributed with a wrong purpose and they all have been booked under Section 153 of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc).”

Two days ago, pamphlets titled ‘Khula Khat’ (open letter) advising Muslim women to escape from from “saffron love-trap” the RSS and associated right wing Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal were distributed in several residential colonies in Indore, police had said.

As per the police, the pamphlets said that “attempts are being made to turn 10 lakh Muslim girls into Kafirs (non-believers)” and about 800 Muslim girls in Amravati city of Maharashtra were subjected to conversion.

As per police, the pamphlets were distributed in several Muslim dominated colonies in Khajrana, Chandan Nagar, Rawji Bazar and Bombay Bazar areas in Indore, besides being shared on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

Specific inputs were received regarding pamphlets being distributed by some youngsters in Muslim dominated areas of the city since the last few weeks, police said.

The incident had prompted the Home Minister to order a high-level investigation into the matter on Thursday.

