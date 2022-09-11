INDIA

Five held for gang-rape of minor girl in UP

Five persons have been arrested for the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit minor.

The incident took place late on Saturday night under the Mohammadi police circle when the girl was taking dinner for her grandmother who lives in another house.

The girl reached home in a critical condition and informed her family of the incident.

The girl was first admitted to the community health centre and then referred to Lucknow for treatment while her brother lodged a complaint with the police, naming five persons.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh said that the accused were arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim’s brother. All the accused belong to the same village where the incident took place.

