Five held for kidnapping and killing a ex-govt employee

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The Delhi Police have arrested five people, including the domestic help of a 91-year-old retired government employee, for allegedly kidnapping and killing his employer in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash area, the police said on Monday.

On Sunday, the man identified as Kishan Khosla was found missing along with his domestic help who stuffed his body in a fridge and carried it away in a tempo. Cash and jewellery were stolen from house. Khosla’s son found his mother, Saroj Khosla (87), unconscious when he visited the flat on Sunday morning and informed the police.

“In the complaint Saroj Khosla stated that their domestic help, who is also named Kishan, mixed some sedative in tea on Saturday night. The domestic help belonged to Bihar and lived locally at Sangam Vihar,” said a senior police officer.

Police have arrested five people, including the domestic help. The accused told police he was fed up with his employer’s taunts and abuses, and planned to kidnap the elderly man around one month ago.

The tempo was recovered from outside Pradeep’s, one of the accused persons, house.

“After Khosla lost consciousness, Kishan stuffed him in a fridge and carried it to Pradeep’s tempo. They stopped the vehicle a few kilometres away from the area and realised that Khosla had died due to suffocation, following which they buried the body at a vacant plot in Sangam Vihar,” a senior police officer said, adding that a team has gone to recover the body from the area.

During interrogation, Kishan said that his plan was to just demand ransom after kidnapping Khosla.

The security guards of the area claimed that they saw the domestic help carrying the fridge in a tempo along with his accomplices. He told the guards that he was taking the fridge for repair when they questioned him, police said.

The couple lived on rented first floor flat of a building in the Greater Kailash-I for last few months. They have two sons one of whom lives in Australia while the other is a businessman who resides in a nearby area, police said.

— IANS

adv/rs