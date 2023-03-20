INDIA

Five held for kidnapping, raping minor in south Delhi

Three men were arrested and two juveniles apprehended for kidnapping and raping a minor in south Delhi, a Delhi Police official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Sonu, 32, a resident of Krishna Park, Babu Miyan, 50, a resident of Shiv Park, Khanpur, and Anand Kumar Jain, 58, a resident of Sangam Vihar, and two juveniles.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Neb Sarai, had left her house following altercation with family members.

“She was abducted and confined by the accused. The accused raped her several times,” said a police official privy to investigation.

A case was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and 6 of the Pocso Act at Neb Sarai police station and the accused were nabbed on Sunday.

“The victim has been sent to the Sakhi One Stop Centre Malviya Nagar,” said a senior police official, adding that further investigation of the case is in progress.

