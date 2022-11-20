INDIA

Five injured after falling from stuck Ferris Wheel at Sonpur fair

NewsWire
0
0

Five persons were injured after the 70-feet-high Ferris Wheel they were on broke down and they fell down from it at Sonpur fair in Bihar on Sunday evening, police said.

The five fell from around 50 feet, and one of them, identified as Aman Khan, sustained severe burn injuries after falling on a high-tension electric wire.

Sonpur SHO Sanjay Kumar Singh He said that the victims were taken to PMCH Patna for the treatment. One of them in in critical condition.

“As soon as we learnt about the incident, our team deployed at Sonpur fair rescued them. We have initiated action against the operator and the owner of the swing. The injured were admitted to the hospital and their family members were informed about the incident,” he said.

On Sunday, a large turnout was seen in the Sonpur fair. Tall swings are one of the major attractions of the fair.

20221120-233202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raj BJP to contest next Assembly polls under Satish Poonia

    Battle for UP: From 80:20, it’s now 90:10 in favour of...

    UP road accident: PM Modi expresses condolence, announces relief

    Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Connaught Place restaurant