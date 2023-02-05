SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Five injured in blast in Pakistan’s Quetta

At least five persons have been injured in Pakistan’s Quetta following a blast near the police lines area of the city, the media reported on Sunday, citing an official.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has taken responsibility for the attack, stating security officials were targeted in the blast, the Dawn reported.

The police, however, have not issued any statement so far in connection with the blast.

Zeeshan Ahmad, a worker in the Edhi foundation, involved in the rescue operation, told Dawn that the injured individuals have been shifted to the city’s Civil Hospital.

He added that the area has been cordoned off by the police and emergency teams who were present at the site of the explosion.

